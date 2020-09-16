New Mexico man facing gun, drug charges in federal court as part of Operation Legend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The U.S. Department of Justice is highlighting Operation Legend cases each weekday, and Tuesday’s case is that of Eugene Samual Ouzts III. Ouzts was charged in federal court in New Mexico on Sept. 1, 2020, with possession with intent to distribute 100 grams and more of heroin; possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking; and being a felon in possession of a firearm according to a criminal complaint filed in the District Court of New Mexico.

According to the charging document, on Aug. 23, 2020, local law enforcement conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle allegedly connected to an aggravated assault. Ouzts was identified as the driver of the vehicle, and upon being stopped, admitted there was a firearm in the car and that he was a convicted felon. Ouzts is prohibited from possessing firearms.

According to the same charging document, on Aug. 30, during a search of Ouzts’ vehicle, law enforcement took a loaded silver Taurus PT 145 Pro pistol with one cartridge in the chamber and three clear baggies containing more than 169 grams of heroin.

It is alleged that while Ouzts’ vehicle was impounded, he attempted to break into his vehicle at the impound lot and attempted to bribe employees in an effort to retrieve the illicit drugs and firearm from the vehicle.

No other information has been released at this time.

