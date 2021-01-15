New Mexico man facing federal charges after holding up mail carrier

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico man is facing federal charges for holding up a mail carrier at gunpoint. According to court documents, the carrier was delivering mail near Dr. Martin Luther King Avenue Jr. NE and I-25 late last month, when an armed man came up and forced him to hand over the keys to the mail truck; He made off with mail and packages.

The carrier says he could see what looked like more mail already in the man’s car. Postal Investigators have identified that man as 20-year-old Cisco Casaus-Alires. He is facing federal charges of assault on a mail carrier and mail theft. It comes on the heels of a number of local mail carrier robberies in recent months including one just a few days earlier at 98th and Central. It’s not clear whether any of the robberies are related.