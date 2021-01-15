New Mexico man facing federal charges after holding up mail carrier

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico man is facing federal charges for holding up a mail carrier at gunpoint. According to court documents, the carrier was delivering mail near Dr. Martin Luther King Avenue Jr. NE and I-25 late last month, when an armed man came up and forced him to hand over the keys to the mail truck; He made off with mail and packages.

The carrier says he could see what looked like more mail already in the man’s car. Postal Investigators have identified that man as 20-year-old Cisco Casaus-Alires. He is facing federal charges of assault on a mail carrier and mail theft. It comes on the heels of a number of local mail carrier robberies in recent months including one just a few days earlier at 98th and Central. It’s not clear whether any of the robberies are related.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES