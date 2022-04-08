NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Michael Rivera, 31, of Santa Clara made an initial appearance in federal court Thursday facing charges of production of child pornography and coercion and enticement of a minor.

According to a criminal complaint, a few days before March 23, Rivera engaged in sexual conduct with a victim who was 12-year-old. Rivera also allegedly asked for naked images of the victim. Earlier this year, the investigator seized the victim’s cell phone and an investigation revealed sexually explicit images and videos of the victim.

If convicted, Rivera faces up to 30 years in prison for the production of child pornography and up to life for coercion and enticement. Rivera will remain in custody pending a preliminary and detention hearing scheduled for April 12.