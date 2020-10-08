New Mexico man facing charges of sexual abuse of a minor

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The District of New Mexico U.S. Attorney General’s Office reports that 39-year-old Edward Ray Loretto made an initial appearance in court on Oct. 1 regarding a federal indictment charging him on one count of aggravated sexual abuse and one count of sexual abuse of a minor. Loretto is a member of the Pueblo of Jemez.

According to the indictment, on July 27, 2020, Loretto allegedly forcibly sexually assaulted a victim who was then between the ages of 12 and 16. A criminal complaint that was filed before the grand jury’s indictment states that the assault took place at the victim’s home on the Pueblo of Jemez after Loretto and another individual allegedly provided alcohol to the victim.

On August 17, a federal arrest warrant was issued to Loretto and he was arrested by the University of New Mexico Police Department on Sept. 24. The U.S. Attorney General’s Office states that the FBI then took custody of him.

If convicted, Loretto faces a minimum of 30-years and up to life in prison. The FBI and the Pueblo of Jemez Police Department investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer M. Rozzoni is prosecuting the case.

