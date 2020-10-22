New Mexico man faces federal charges for unlawful possession of a firearm

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Felipe Salamanca. Courtesy of the Eddy County Sheriff’s Office

ARTESIA, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico man has been arrested for being a felon in unlawful possession of a firearm. The Eddy County Sheriff’s Office reports that in March they obtained information that there were several known felons in possession of firearms in the Artesia area.

According to a news release, on March 10, 2020, a search warrant was obtained for the home of 58-year-old Felipe Salamanca where a 12-gauge shotgun and about two ounces of methamphetamine were discovered. Salamanca and 42-year-old Lorenzo Castillo of Artesia were arrested. Salamanca was charged with multiple felony charges according to the Sheriff’s Office.

On October 19, 2020, a federal arrest warrant for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon was sought and obtained for Salamanca and he was arrested on October 20, 2020. Salamanca is being held at a federal holding facility pending arraignment. No other information was provided for Castillo.

