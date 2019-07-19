New Mexico man convinced woman to invest in fake salsa business

Crime

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

Eduardo Triste

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico man has been convicted of swindling a California woman out of more than $60,000 by convincing her to invest in a fake salsa business.

A Las Cruces jury found Eduardo Triste guilty of fraud and embezzlement after he struck up a phone relationship with the 70-year-old woman, who worked in a call center. Investigators say the 55-year-old represented himself as a major in the Marines, saying he had been a prisoner of war alongside John McCain.

Two months into the relationship, he got her to start giving him money for what turned out to be a non-existent salsa company. Instead, he used the cash to repay the money he stole in a previous fraud case.

Triste faces up to 13 years in prison when he’s sentenced.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Don't Miss