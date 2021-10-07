New Mexico man charged with wife’s murder

SILVER CITY, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico man has been charged with beating his wife to death with an ax. New Mexico State Police in Silver City say Erica Zamora was reported missing. The couple had gone to cut firewood last month and Armando Zamora returned home alone.

Zamora was on probation. Investigators checked GPS records from his ankle monitor and located his wife’s body in the Gila National Forest. Police arrested Armando on Sunday. They say he admitted to killing her during an argument.

