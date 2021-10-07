New Mexico man charged with wife’s murder

SILVER CITY, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico man has been charged with beating his wife to death with an ax. New Mexico State Police in Silver City say Erica Zamora was reported missing. The couple had gone to cut firewood last month and Armando Zamora returned home alone.
Story continues below:
- Balloon Fiesta: PHOTOS: Rain doesn’t stop mass ascension on Day 5 of Balloon Fiesta
- Albuquerque: VIDEO: Bobcats playing at foothills home
- Crime: Woman charged in grandson’s fentanyl death to be released from jail
- KRQE En Español: Miercoles 6 de Octubre 2021
Zamora was on probation. Investigators checked GPS records from his ankle monitor and located his wife’s body in the Gila National Forest. Police arrested Armando on Sunday. They say he admitted to killing her during an argument.