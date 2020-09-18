New Mexico man charged with sexual abuse of minor

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – An enrolled member of the Navajo Nation was charged with aggravated sexual abuse of a minor. Ryan Kee Jones, 25, of Yatahey, New Mexico appeared in federal court on Sept. 16, 2020, on a criminal complaint charging him with aggravated sexual abuse of a minor in Indian country.

According to the criminal complaint, Jones sexually assaulted a minor, who was approximately 12-years old at the time during the spring of 2018. Over the next several months, according to the complaint, he allegedly sexually assaulted her multiple times.

According to the U.S. Attorney Office in New Mexico, Jones was arrested on Sept. 15. and is currently in custody pending a preliminary and detention hearing set for Friday, Sept. 18. Jones faces a mandatory minimum of 30 years’ imprisonment if convicted.

