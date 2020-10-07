New Mexico man charged with murder, obstruction of justice

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The District of New Mexico U.S. Attorney’s Office reports that 28-year-old Anthony Frazier Jr. of Ramah, New Mexico appeared in federal court on October 2 for an initial appearance charging him with second degree murder and obstruction of justice. According to the indictment, on March 27, 2018, Frazier allegedly killed a man and tampered with evidence at the victim’s residence to impede a potential federal grand jury investigation following authorities’ investigation into the murder.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office states that the events allegedly took place within the exterior boundaries of the Ramah Navajo Reservation. Frazier was arrested on unrelated state charges in California and was transported back to New Mexico.

He is currently in custody pending trial and faces up to life in prison if convicted. The Gallup office of the FBI investigated this case with assistance from the Ramah Navajo Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney David P. Cowen is prosecuting the case.

