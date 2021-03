ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A Roswell man is now charged with impersonating a DEA agent. According to court documents, a business owner told investigators Andrew Kriegel came into the building with two guns, flashed a badge, and said he was with the DEA.

When investigators went to speak to Kriegel he denied the allegations and said he was just using the WiFi to find a job. Kriegel is also accused of similar behavior at other businesses.