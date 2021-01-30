New Mexico man charged with derailing train

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A New Mexico man could spend the rest of his life in prison if he is convicted of derailing a train.

The incident happened on December 2, 2020, near Vado, south of Las Cruces. Investigators say railroad ties were intentionally laid across the tracks, derailing two locomotives and a dozen cars. The engineer and conductor suffered minor injuries.

An FBI investigation led to 27-year-old Luis Rodriguez of La Mesa, who is facing a federal charge of knowingly derailing a train. Rodriguez made his first appearance in federal court Friday. The FBI has not released a motive.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES