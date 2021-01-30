New Mexico man charged with derailing train

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A New Mexico man could spend the rest of his life in prison if he is convicted of derailing a train.

The incident happened on December 2, 2020, near Vado, south of Las Cruces. Investigators say railroad ties were intentionally laid across the tracks, derailing two locomotives and a dozen cars. The engineer and conductor suffered minor injuries.

An FBI investigation led to 27-year-old Luis Rodriguez of La Mesa, who is facing a federal charge of knowingly derailing a train. Rodriguez made his first appearance in federal court Friday. The FBI has not released a motive.