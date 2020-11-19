New Mexico man charged with cyberstalking, violating protective order

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico man who made headlines when he took off with his young daughters prompting an Amber Alert is making headlines once again. After being arrested in Oregon late last year Oscar Marquez is now facing time in federal prison.

On Friday, November 13, a jury found Marquez guilty of stalking his ex-wife, Jennifer Lorraine. Lorraine had taken the couple’s two daughters and moved to Oregon, changing her name and getting a protective order. Portland Police say she contacted the FBI and told them about her years of abuse she had suffered from Marquez.

“It’s a very lethal situation for some people and they can’t leave,” said Gwyn Kaitis policy director at New Mexico Coalition Against Domestic Violence. Back in 2014, Bernalillo County deputies issued an Amber Alert accusing Marquez of taking off to Mexico with his daughters, then only 9 and 11 years old.

His own mother was the one to call 911 and report them missing. The girls were found at the Mexico border. Lorraine divorced Marquez but she was never really able to getaway.

Kaitis says she has seen horror stories of domestic violence throughout her career. “This is the only crime that the victim actually has to leave their house to escape,” said Kaitis.

According to Portland Police, for years Jennifer and her mother received threatening calls and notes. Until one day in 2019, Lorraine spotted Marquez’s car making passes by her home in Oregon.

When police arrived, they found a black mask, gloves and a BB gun in the backseat. Marquez was arrested.

“It’s so hard to tell what somebody might do,” said Kaitis. Marquez is being charged with cyberstalking and violating a protective order.

