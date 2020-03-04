New Mexico man charged for stealing at convention in PA

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico man was caught behaving badly at the world’s largest hunting expo. He was running a booth at the show, and what police say he did to other vendors landed him in jail.

When the NRA’s Great American Outdoor Show came to Harrisburg Pennsylvania last month, it was a big deal. Among those in attendance, was Lee Dale Davis of Belen.

He said he was there representing the Bugling Bull Outfitters. But, the people stationed across the way, say they caught him on camera, stealing from other vendors before the doors opened to the public. “The way this guy moved and was acting, it’s not his first rodeo,” said George Sweatt.

Sweatt who was at his friend’s booth from Florida, directly across from the Bugling Bull’s booth, captured the video of Davis. He said they looked back at the video after a neighboring vendor noticed a $500 game call device had vanished from his booth.

“He came out, took his jacket off, came across the booth, picked up a brochure from next to our alligator, took it back to his booth and then went down there,” said Sweatt.

They then called the police in Harrisburg, who are seen in that video arresting Davis. They wrote in their report they could clearly see him on camera taking the game call device which was in a black bag. And it’s not his first time he’s been in trouble with the law.

In 2011, he was arrested for breaking into the Sportsmans Warehouse with his teenage son to steal merchandise. He was sentenced to probation for the crime.

Today, News 13 called Davis and he tells us the accusations against him are false, and that he didn’t steal the game call device, but says he found it in an aisle, and that police didn’t let him explain what happened.

Just a few months ago, New Mexico Game and Fish charged Davis for hunting javelina without a license, the unlawful killing of a javelina out of season, and tampering with evidence.

Although he’s listed as a point of contact on the Bugling Bull Outfitter’s website, Davis says his son is actually the owner.