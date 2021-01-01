New Mexico man buys back family heirloom from suspected thief

BERNALILLO, N.M. (KRQE) – A Bernalillo man was devastated when he learned his office had been broken into, but thanks to social media, he was able to buy back a precious heirloom that was taken directly from the man he believes stole it.

Patrick Brenner got the call from his boss Monday saying their downtown office had been broken into. “They took the router; They took the briefcase; They took your laptop; They took my laptop, and they took your bike,” Brenner said.

It wasn’t just any bike. It was an heirloom Brenner had inherited from his dad who passed away ten years ago. “I’m obviously frantic. I drove downtown and saying a prayer to St. Anthony: ‘Help me find this lost bike,'” he explained.

After searching the surrounding neighborhood, Brenner took to Facebook hoping someone may know something. “I posted a picture of the bike. I said, ‘Hey guys this bike got stolen from my office. I need some help locating it,’ and low and behold someone had seen a classified listing on an app called OfferUp.”

The bike was listed for sale for $200. “I just wanted to buy it back because it was so sentimentally important to me,” he said. That’s exactly what he did. He messaged the seller, who accepted his offer. “He said, ‘Let’s meet. Here’s the location. Bring $180. I’ll knock 20 bucks off for a tune-up,'” he stated.

With a friend and family in tow, he met the man at an apartment complex not far from where the bike had been stolen. “I was a little worried. If he broke it the office, it could end badly. It could be dangerous, but I wanted my bike back,” Brenner stated.

Instead, he paid the man, who handed over his bike and a handwritten receipt. “My whole family was flabbergasted because you don’t find stolen bikes. You don’t get them back,” he said.

Brenner said he’s incredibly grateful for the Facebook community who provided the lead that led to him to his bike, but thinks he also may have had a little help from his late father,” he explained. “St. Anthony, my dad, a guardian angel. Don’t know if you believe in that, but I do,” he said.

Brenner did file a police report. He says the man he bought the bike from matched the description of the thief in the surveillance video, but Albuquerque Police did not receive a response when asked if any arrests had been made or if charges had been filed.