New Mexico man arrested minutes after release from jail

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – A southeast New Mexico man who just got released from jail didn’t enjoy freedom for very long. He actually walked around the block to the Hobbs police station and jumped on an officer’s car yelling that authorities didn’t give him all his stuff back.

Phillip Henderson’s moments of freedom were short-lived. Security camera footage shows Henderson, after getting out of jail, walking into the police station parking lot because he believed authorities kept his cigarettes and wanted them back.

Video shows Henderson jumping on an officer’s personal car as she entered the parking lot. the officer tried to get Henderson off her vehicle but he wouldn’t budge. That’s when fellow officers came out to help and video shows Henderson getting tased and taken down.

While officers were taking Henderson back to jail he slipped out of one of the handcuffs and needed to be taken to the ground and restrained again. The officers who just released Henderson came out to help as well. They told investigators they instructed Henderson where to go to file a complaint about his property but he didn’t follow their directions. They say he got angry.

Henerson did get released again on the recent charges. He didn’t show up to court and now has a warrant out for his arrest. If caught he will be taken back to the same jail again.