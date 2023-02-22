TAOS COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has arrested a man accused of shooting his cousin in Taos County. Joey Mares is accused of shooting his cousin in Ranchos de Taos and fleeing the scene.

The victim told Taos County officers that Mares had been using methamphetamine and accused him of trying to kill Mares’ mother.

The day after the shooting, Mares was picked up by a parole officer for a probation violation and then arrested by Albuquerque police.

Authorities said they found a gun in Mares’ vehicle and fentanyl in his pockets. Mares has been accused of committing seven felonies.