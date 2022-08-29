A man and his mom are facing charges for their alleged role in a 2017 murder in New Mexico. According to court documents, Joaquin Roibal killed 51-year-old AJ Griffyn in 2017 and dumped his body off of a trail outside of Magdalena.

The documents say Roibal was the caretaker of a rental property where Griffyn was living. They say his mom, Juanita Roibal Bradley, told him to get rid of Griffyn because he was not paying rent. Investigators say they found evidence of murder in Griffyn’s home, including blood splatter. Duct tape and blue gloves found in Roibal’s Jeep also linked him to the crime. There is currently a warrant out for Roibal’s arrest, it’s unclear where his mom is being detained.