NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A New Mexico man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for killing two people in 2021. The sentence comes after 30-year-old Shilo Aaron Oldrock pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and voluntary manslaughter in federal court.

According to court documents, Oldrock was drinking and using methamphetamine with the two victims, identified as P.S. and E.B., on the night that the first death occurred, Jan. 29, 2021. A release provided by the office of the U.S. Attorney explains that the two victims got into an altercation, and P.S. was injured as a result. “Instead of rendering aid, Oldrock decided to ‘finish off’ P.S. and struck him in the head with a metal iron, killing him,” says the press release.

The U.S. Attorney says Oldrock then burned the body of P.S. to hide the evidence. P.S. was reported as missing, listed on the FBI’s list of missing Native Americans in New Mexico, and remained known as a missing person for the next two years.

Almost eight months later, Oldrock attacked the second victim, E.B., stabbing him numerous times and then decapitating him with an axe. According to the criminal complaint, Oldrock waved down a car for a ride – still covered in blood – and admitted to the driver that he had murdered a man and placed the victim’s head in a wood stove.

Oldrock admitted to authorities that he had killed both P.S. and E.B. In his plea agreement, Oldrock stated that he killed E.B. because he was worried E.B. would harm him after witnessing P.S.’s killing.

FBI Special Agent Raul Bujanda commented on the sentencing, saying, “The rationale behind the depraved, violent criminal acts committed in this case may be hard to understand, but our message today is crystal clear: the FBI and its partners will vigorously investigate and prosecute those who show such a callous disregard for innocent lives,” says FBI Special Agent Raul Bujanda.