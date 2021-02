RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A Rio Rancho man is accused of scamming the elderly in Kentucky. Robert Sanchez, 54, was arrested in the Louisville area on Sunday.

Deputies say he contacted an elderly woman by phone, claiming to be her grandson, and said he needed $9,000 for bail, then showed up at her house to get the money. Sanchez is accused of a similar crime in another Kentucky county, scamming an elderly person there, out of $10,000.