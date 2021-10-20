New Mexico man accused of making pipe bombs faces federal charges

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A New Mexico man appeared in federal court after being charged with the illegal possession of destructive devices. The District of New Mexico United States Attorney’s Office reports 34-year-old Thomas Joseph Miller of Hanover, New Mexico appeared in federal court on October 15 for a detention hearing.

The attorney’s office, citing a criminal complaint, states that on September 28, Miller was reportedly found with several pipe bombs and various rounds of ammunition in multiple calibers. The attorney’s office states that Miller was not allowed to legally possess a firearm or ammunition due to an order of protection.

He also didn’t possess a license to manufacture explosives or destructive devices. Miller will remain in custody awaiting trial. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated this case along with the Grant County Sheriff’s Department and the Doña Ana County Bomb Squad.

