ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused of impersonating an officer in New Mexico has been arrested for the same crime in Arizona. Back in August, Aaron Wells was wanted by Aztec police and the San Juan County Sheriff’s Department.

Wells was arrested in Illinois. Last week, he was arrested again in Arizona.

He is also accused of telling people he is an undercover federal agent and is also facing charges for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

