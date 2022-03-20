NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Watrous man has been arrested for child abuse after police say he bit his child’s ear. According to a criminal complaint, 26-year-old Jose Eversole was picking up his son from the child’s mother and the child didn’t want to go with him.

That’s when police say Jose picked him up by the belly and bit him on the ear before throwing him in the car. Court documents show police saw bruises on the child.

The child’s mother began recording the incident before taking the child home with her. Eversole has been charged with child abuse.