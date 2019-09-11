New Mexico journalist’s DWI charge dismissed

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The case against a journalist charged with driving drunk has been dismissed.

Jenni Monet claimed she was racially profiled when a Santa Fe liquor store clerk refused to sell her wine. The clerk claimed she was drunk and police arrested her when she refused to take a breath test.

Last week, Magistrate Judge George Anaya Jr. suppressed evidence from that night, saying Monet was arrested without sufficient evidence or probable cause.

Based on that ruling, the state dismissed the case without prejudice, meaning it could be re-filed.