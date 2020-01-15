Live Now
WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 5:30PM

New Mexico inmate accused of attacking correctional officer

Crime

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

Joseph Hirschfeld

CLAYTON, N.M. (KRQE) – An inmate is racking up more charges after State Police say he attacked a corrections officer while in jail.

State Police say the guard at the northeast New Mexico correctional facility in Clayton was securing the inmates in their cells for count earlier this month when Joseph Hirschfeld left his cell.

When the officer tried to get him to return, Hirschfeld allegedly punched him in the head. A scuffle broke out before the corrections response team moved in.

Hirschfeld is currently serving time on stolen vehicle and gun charges.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞