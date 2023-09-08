ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In the wake of the road rage shooting that left an 11-year-old boy dead, New Mexico’s governor has declared gun violence a public emergency in the state. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is calling for public health and safety officials to “provide an effective and coordinated response” and has ordered emergency funds of $750,000 to be made available for the effort.

The September 6 road rage shooting that killed 11-year-old Froylan Villegas is one of many recent shootings that have resulted in the death of children in New Mexico. In Michelle Lujan Grisham’s Executive Order, she calls attention to the July shooting of a 13-year-old girl in Questa and the August shooting of five-year-old Galilea Samaniego.

In the order, the governor also emphasizes the increase in mass shootings in the state, pointing to the Farmington and Red River shootings that took place in May. The governor says, “These gun-related deaths and injuries have resulted in devastating physical and emotional consequences for individuals, families, and communities throughout the state.” The statewide public health emergency is currently set for an “unknown duration” until further directions are provided.

Albuquerque Police Department Chief Harold Medina gave his response to Thursday’s executive order on Friday, September 8:

“I thank the governor for recognizing that the highest levels of state government need to get involved in this. And I also recognize that a lot of these things that need to change are outside the control of the City of Albuquerque, and I hope our state legislature is listening. I hope the governor can put meaningful things on the agenda in the spring and that we can really make a difference in keeping bad people in jail.” APD Chief Harold Medina

The governor has already asked Attorney General Garland to send additional federal agents to New Mexico, but she says she has not heard back. Chief Medina argues that is not what his department needs:

“Too many times I hear, like over and over again, every time that something occurs, somebody wants to bring more federal resources. I don’t need more federal agents in Albuquerque. You know what I need? I need more federal prosecutors.”

The governor is meeting with law enforcement and criminal justice leadership now to determine their next steps toward solving the gun violence problem.