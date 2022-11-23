ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is offering up to $5,000 for info about the death of a man from Laguna Pueblo. The 42-year-old victim, Victor G. Jones, was found in the driveway of a home in New Laguna, New Mexico.

The victim was found on August 12, 2021. The FBI says he died from a stab wound to the chest. More info is available on the FBI’s website.

The FBI provided a 2011 image of the victim, also known as “Hugger.”

If anyone provides info leading to an arrest and conviction, they could receive a reward of up to $5,000. Anyone with information about the crime should contact the FBI at (505) 889-1300 or online at tips.fbi.gov.