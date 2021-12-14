New Mexico couple faces charges after 1-year-old ingests drugs

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Grant County couple has been charged with child abuse after deputies say their one-year-old child ingested drugs. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reports around 4:41 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 10, deputies were dispatched to a home in the Village of Santa Clara regarding a one-year-old who was unresponsive.

GCSO states that deputies arrived at the scene and reported that the child was lying on the floor unresponsive. As a deputy began administering CPR, the mother of the child was reportedly asked if the child was choking on anything or accessed any medications.

Deputies report that the mother, 24-year-old Rosarua Zazueta, stated the child may have gotten into oxycontin or fentanyl. Authorities state that deputies administered Narcan to the one-year-old whose breathing became improved and slowly opened his eyes.

In a news release, GCSO states the child was initially taken to Gila Regional Medical Center and was then flown to a major medical facility for continued treatment. The child remains in CYFD custody at this time pending an investigation.

The parents of the child have both been charged with child abuse and possession of a controlled substance. GCSO states that the father of the child, 31-year-old Jerrad Chavez, is a convicted felon while the mother has been charged with felonies in the past. Court records show both have a history of drug charges.