Live Now
WATCH KRQE THIS MORNING
Closings & Delays
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

New Mexico boy accidentally shoots his brother

Crime

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

RIO COMMUNITIES, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico boy who shot and wounded his brother will not face charges.

It happened Monday morning on Logan Street in Rio Communities near Manzano Expressway and Sundial Loop. Valencia County deputies have ruled the shooting accidental.

The shooter’s name and age have not been released, but he is a juvenile. His 20-year-old brother sustained severe injuries to his arms and hands but is expected to survive.

Deputies say the case has been referred to the Children, Youth, and Families Department.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞

Winter Weather Special ➞