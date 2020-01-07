New Mexico boy accidentally shoots his brother

RIO COMMUNITIES, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico boy who shot and wounded his brother will not face charges.

It happened Monday morning on Logan Street in Rio Communities near Manzano Expressway and Sundial Loop. Valencia County deputies have ruled the shooting accidental.

The shooter’s name and age have not been released, but he is a juvenile. His 20-year-old brother sustained severe injuries to his arms and hands but is expected to survive.

Deputies say the case has been referred to the Children, Youth, and Families Department.