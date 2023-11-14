SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused of shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend and her teenage son in Santa Fe was arrested Wednesday morning, according to the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office.

Jose Antonio “Adrian” Roman allegedly killed the 50-year-old woman and her son on Monday, the sheriff’s office said. Roman was taken into custody in Albuquerque as part of a joint effort between the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office, New Mexico State Police and the Albuquerque Police Department.

On Monday, Albuquerque Police said they received a call from a concerned family member who said Roman had stolen a firearm and may be on the way to Santa Fe to harm his ex-girlfriend. Deputies said they received a call Monday night in reference to shots fired.

Officials say when deputies arrived to investigate, they encountered a person fleeing the residence in a white pickup truck. The suspect fled on foot after a short pursuit.