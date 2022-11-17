SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for four people they believe burglarized multiple pharmacies. The burglaries happened in separate cities.
The burglaries happened on October 21 in Albuquerque, Bernalillo, Eldorado, and Santa Fe. The sheriff’s office said the suspects wore face coverings and athletic-style clothing. They got away with narcotics and cash.
The suspects were seen driving a white 2022 Buick Enclave. The driver is described as a black man in his 20s or 30s. Anyone with information is asked to call Santa Fe Crime Stoppers; tipsters could be eligible for a $1,000 reward.