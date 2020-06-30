Live Now
New Mexico authorities: Pony found stabbed, butchered; $5000 reward offered

Photo of Corrales Pony named Rocky from the New Mexico Livestock Board Facebook page

CORRALES, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico authorities are investigating after a horse was found stabbed in the chest and partially butchered in his stall in Corrales. Inspectors with the state Livestock Board say the Welsh pony named Rocky had flesh cut from his body and removed from the scene. Investigators are looking for witnesses and any video footage that was taken in the area between 10 p.m. on June 24 and 7 a.m. the next morning.

Livestock Board Deputy Director Shawn Davis called it a brutal crime and issued a plea Monday to the public for help. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of those responsible. “Whoever committed this cruel and senseless crime constitutes a danger to the people and animals of the community,” Davis said.

Alan Edmonds, a case manager with Animal Protection of New Mexico, said the crime amounts to extreme animal cruelty under state law. He urged anyone with information to call the organization’s animal cruelty hotline.

