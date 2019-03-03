New evidence taken in case of man accused in killing spree

Investigators are looking at more evidence in the case of the man accused of a killing spree in northern New Mexico. 

Back in 2017, Damian Herrera allegedly gunned down his mother, stepfather, and brother in La Madera. He’s accused of then killing a stranger he came across near Taos and another stranger in Abiquiu. 

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, investigators got a search warrant for additional fingerprints related to the case. Prosecutors hope it links Herrera to a gun found inside a vehicle he was driving at the night of the arrest. 

