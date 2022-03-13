NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Starting Monday, an ENDWI ad from the Department of Transportation will start airing on TV and social media platforms. The goal is to warn drivers about the dangers of drunk driving ahead of Saint Patrick’s Day.
This ad is a direct continuation of their “My Story” campaign from the fall, showing the other side of the man arrested for drunk driving. NMDOT wants everyone to have a safe St. Patrick’s Day.
They say 62% of deadly car crashes on St. Patrick’s Day involve a drunk driver. If you’re out celebrating and had one too many, they ask that you don’t drive and find a safer way home.