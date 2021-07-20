New details revealed about suspect killed in shootout with FBI

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The suspected gang leader shot and killed by FBI agents last week shot first, according to authorities. New details are provided in court documents unsealed Tuesday. Marquis Floyd, 31, was shot near Wyoming and Northeastern on July 14 while investigators were trying to serve a warrant.

Detectives had been investigating Floyd for nearly two years because of his alleged ties to the gang called KTP. The same gang linked to the murder of the University of New Mexico baseball player Jackson Weller. Court documents reveal that on July 14, the day of the shooting, agents had followed Floyd from his home to 2010 Wyoming Blvd. and attempted to pull him over. They say Floyd did pull over in the parking lot behind a strip mall when task force agents identified themselves as FBI and asked him to get out of the vehicle, they say he ignored commands.

As they approached the vehicle, Floyd grabbed a gun and started shooting. the agents returned fire striking Floyd. They say they found the gun inside Floyd’s vehicle after the shooting along with several slugs. One agent was shot in his bulletproof vest.

The FBI says the shooting itself will be thoroughly investigated. “We had people coming out from our headquarters from D.C. and lab from Quantico in Virginia. We have our local evidence response team, that’s one of the best trained in the country, that will be going through this scene with a fine-tooth comb to document what exactly happened,” said Frank Fisher, FBI spokesperson.

Previous court documents reveal that Floyd was suspected of tracking guns and drugs from his stash house near Central and Tramway and was trafficking women and tied to a string of robberies and assaults. He was also known to breed and sell dangerous dogs.