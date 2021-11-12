New details released in Tucumcari officer-involved shooting

TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating after they say a man exchanged gunfire with Tucumcari police officers on Thursday. NMSP says Tucumcari police had been looking for 26-year-old Lawrence Rivas after he cut off his ankle monitor.

Police spotted him in the parking lot of the Lowes grocery store and he sped away from police. After a chase, they say Rivas got out of the car and opened fire. Police say they returned fire. Rivas took off running but was arrested. No officers were hurt and Rivas was also uninjured.

NMSP says Rivas was booked into the Quay County Detention Center. He faces several additional charges including aggravated battery on a peace officer. He was previously facing kidnapping and child abuse charges.