SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE News 13 has learned more about Joseph Duran, the man suspected of arson at a historic building in the Santa Fe Plaza. Police arrested Duran Tuesday after officers found him on the roof of La Casa Sena early Tuesday.

According to a criminal complaint, a hotel maintenance worker told officers he saw Duran get out of the building through a broken window and made his way to the roof, and threatened to jump. When police apprehended Duran, he reportedly said he used a torch to light random clothes on fire and claimed a drug cartel was after him. He is now charged with arson, burglary, and criminal damage to property.