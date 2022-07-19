HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – New Details have emerged in the case of Mary Anne Johnson, who is accused of stabbing her 11-year-old son to death. Mary Johnson and her son Bruce were found with stab wounds at a home on North Dal Paso in Hobbs earlier this month.

According to court documents, Bruce Johnson Junior told his father he hated his mother and kept a bat in his bed to protect himself from her. Bruce Senior told deputies Mary Anne targeted him too. Saying she sometimes would jump on his chest while he was sleeping and saying, “I’m going to give you a heart attack.”

The father and son moved to Hobbs from Oklahoma earlier this year, the father says to get away from Mary Anne. He did allow her to visit and spend time with Bruce Jr. while their divorce was going through. Bruce Jr. died at the hospital but not before telling Lea County Sheriff’s Deputies that his mother was responsible. Mary Johnson survived with what deputies say were self-inflicted stab wounds. Hospital staff say Mary Anne told them, “If I can’t have him, no one can.” She is charged with first-degree murder.