New charges filed for suspect in 2018 murder case

Crime

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New charges have been filed against the woman accused in a deadly shooting over $40. Investigators say in May of 2018, Latrice Thomas shot and killed Hilarie Humbles at an apartment complex near Juan Tabo and Central.

However, charges were dropped earlier this year when a witness in the case couldn’t be located. On Friday, new charges were filed against Thomas after investigators spoke with another witness. A warrant has been issued for Thomas’ arrest.

