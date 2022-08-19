GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – Prosecutors have added new charges against Jeff Irving who is accused of driving his SUV through the middle of a Gallup parade. Investigators say Irving was drunk when he barrelled through the Intertribal Ceremonial Parade earlier this month and injured more than a dozen people including police officers.

Most of his original charges were misdemeanors for leaving the scene of an accident. Now, as prosecutors build their case, they have charged him with more than a dozen felonies for leaving the scene and causing serious injuries. They have also added charges for assault on police officers. Irving is also charged with DWI. He is being kept in jail until trial.