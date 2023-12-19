CATRON COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The charges are piling up against a former New Mexico sheriff who was already accused of embezzling tens of thousands from Catron County. Ian Fletcher was the sheriff of Catron County in 2018 when the feds granted nearly $40,000 to the department for recovery from the Buzzard Fire.

Instead, investigators said Fletcher gradually funneled almost all of that money into his own personal account. He is also accused of claiming overtime pay he was not eligible for. Bank records showed during that time Fletcher was gambling online and at casinos.

Fletcher’s original charges include embezzlement, money laundering, and misusing public money. Now, prosecutors have added another round of charges for tax evasion saying Fletcher did not file his returns.

He retired in 2021 after a county employee alerted state authorities to irregularities in the county’s finances.