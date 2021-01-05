New arrest made in Metro 15 operation

Crime

Handcuffs sit on a table in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

Anthony Blais (Courtesy of APD)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department announced Monday a Metro 15 suspect has been arrested. Police say 31-year-old Anthony Blais was arrested on three outstanding warrants and was also charged with Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Police say Blais has a long criminal history including multiple incidents of felony possession, trafficking narcotics, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, and possession with intent to distribute.

A total of 51 offenders have been arrested since the Metro 15 operation began in December 2019. Metro 15 is a targeted component of Mayor Keller’s Violence Intervention Program.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

