New arrest made in Metro 15 operation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department announced Tuesday another Metro 15 suspect has been arrested. Police say state probation and parole officers arrested Carlos Torres was with the assistance of Crime Stoppers.

Carlos Torres. Photo courtesy of Albuquerque Police.

Police say Torres was wanted for a probation violation and a felony warrant. Police also say he’d been charged with aggravated battery against a household member and aggravated assault against a household member. Police say Torres has a long criminal history including past charges for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon resulting in great bodily harm or death, armed robbery, residential burglary, kidnapping and bribery/intimidating a witness.

A total of 44 offenders have been arrested since the Metro 15 operation began in December 2019. Metro 15 is a targeted component of Mayor Keller’s Violence Intervention Program. Police say Torres is being held in the Metropolitan Detention center on a no-bond hold.