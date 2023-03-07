ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new Albuquerque city ordinance is expected to make it harder for criminals to resell stolen catalytic converters. The new rules in part force more documentation by metal recyclers, while also forcing thieves to produce valid identification.

Mayor Tim Keller signed the ordinance at a news conference Tuesday morning. The ordinance is expected to go into affect soon.

Specifically, the new rules require scrap metal dealers to collect information about those selling catalytic converters. That includes proof of identity through a valid I.D. card and proof that the person owns the vehicle the converter part came from.

According to the ordinance, scrap metal dealers would also be required to hand over those records to investigators, if police ask for them. The city legislation was sponsored by Albuquerque City Councilor Renee Grout, who represents much of the southeast heights and Four Hills area.

