Nevada police identify victim in 40-year-old homicide as Roswell teen

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE/Newspath) – After 41-years, police in Nevada have identified the victim of a 1980 cold case homicide as 17-year-old Tammy Corrine Terrell of Roswell, New Mexico. The Henderson Police Department reports that around 9 p.m. on October 5, 1980, a female’s body was found by a passing motorist in the desert area near Arroyo Grande Boulevard and Lake Mead Parkway.

Authorities state that all attempts to identify the female up to this point had been unsuccessful and until her identification, she had only been known as “Jane Arroyo Grande Doe”. Her death had been ruled a homicide by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

HPD’s says on Nov. 10, 2021, the department’s Investigative Division received a positive identification confirmation through investigative genetic genealogy which is the use of DNA testing to determine relationships between individuals and identify any possible relatives of an unidentified victim. Potential relatives are then contacted by detectives to try to identify family members that have gone missing.

In a press conference on Thursday, Jonathan Boucher of the Henderson Police Department stated that authorities located two of Tammy’s sisters who were able to confirm her identity and provided DNA samples.

According to HPD, Tammy was last seen at a restaurant in Roswell, New Mexico on the evening of September 28, 1980, after the Roswell State Fair. She was seen with an unidentified white male and white female. Police state they were possibly planning to leave New Mexico for an unknown location in California.

As the case continues to be an open investigation, police report no other details will be released at this time. Anyone with information, in this case, is asked to call the Henderson Police Department at (702)267-4750.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702)385-5555. Tips that directly lead to a felony arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers could result in a cash reward.