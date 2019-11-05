Neighbors desperate for help following two major crime scenes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is looking into whether a 19-year-old murder suspect is connected to another deadly shooting.

Cayla Campos was killed at a park right across from Izaiah Garcia’s house. People living in that neighborhood met with police to see what they can do to cut down the crime.

People who live in Grandview Heights, a neighborhood near Lomas and Chelwood Park, crowded the APD Foothills substation Monday night, desperate for help after their neighborhood became a recent hotspot for crime.

“At least they’ll know we’re fighting, trying to fight crime in the area,” said one attendee.

Last month, police said 21-year-old Cayla Campos was shot and killed at Bianchetti Park after she witnessed a robbery.

“I was the first one on the scene when that girl got shot, and we need something done in this city,” said attendee Dennis McMasters.

Days later, Izaiah Garcia, who is accused of the shooting death of Sandia High School student Sean Markey, was picked up by police in a house right across the street from that park.

“And then having SWAT show up last Monday, the incident command center was set up right across from my house,” said attendee Margaret Stahler.

Worried about the increase in crime, a neighbor passed out slips to people who live in the area, saying they should restart their neighborhood watch group to prevent future crimes.

“There’s going to be a connection there with neighboring streets and you guys may all want to connect,” said APD representative Samantha Martinez.

People who KRQE News 13 spoke with said Campos’ death and other crimes reported in the neighborhood sparked the push.

“While change isn’t immediate, it is happening,” said one attendee.

Neighbors say this is a start to safer streets, but think more can be done.

“It’s something, you have to do something,” said McMasters. “There’s a lot more that can be done, but we need the city to do something.”

“I want the mayor and the governor to man up and do something about crime in Albuquerque and in New Mexico,” said Stahler.

So far, Garcia has not been charged in Cayla Campos’ murder.

