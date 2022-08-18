ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Neighbors have been complaining about the homeless campers and drug users in Morningside Park, the heart of Nob Hill, for years.

“Anne” has called Nob Hill home for the past 30 years and has noticed how the homeless problem has grown in the area. She understands there’s a homeless issue in Albuquerque but wants the city to take action. “No, I do not want our parks being campgrounds on the other hand where are they going to stay I do have some sympathy,” said Anne.

“Amy” has been living in the area for 12 years and due to seeing the homeless at the park she decided it was better for her family to stop going there altogether. “At the park, there would be homeless people sleeping, bottles everywhere, just trash not a place where I would take my kid or where I would even go and enjoy myself,” said Amy.

KRQE News 13 reached out to Parks and Rec to see if they are any plans to add more security to the park, they sent this statement: