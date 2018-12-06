Nehemiah Griego’s sisters ask judge to keep him locked up

Wednesday, one of Nehemiah Griego’s half-sisters took the stand, telling the judge her own brother should be kept behind bars.

Annette Verreault, Griego’s older sister, told the judge she never saw her dad, Greg, and step-mom, Sarah, abuse Griego. She even said her dad favored him and knew the boy looked up to him.

She got emotional about how her life changed when Griego killed her family, and told the judge he’s a danger to the public.

“There’s so many memories, experiences, my family and my children and my husband will never have with my father and with Sarah and with Zephania and J.L. and Angelina, because Nehemiah chose to make that decision that night,” Verreault said.

Griego was 15 years old when he shot and killed his parents and three younger siblings.

He pleaded guilty to second degree murder.

This week, a judge will decide if he’s rehabilitated enough for release or if he should be sentenced as an adult and go to prison.

