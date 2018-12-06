Nehemiah Griego’s sister takes stand again in amenability hearing

Nehemiah Griego’s sisters painted a picture of what life was like growing up in their household.

The judge heard that testimony Thursday in the hearing to determine if the 21-year-old should be released from juvenile detention nearly six years after murdering his family.

Thursday, Griego’s two older sisters took the stand.

His defense attorney spent a lot of time asking them questions about their father, Greg, suggesting he was controlling and especially hard on Nehemiah. At one point, they asked if Nehemiah was hateful toward woman because it was something he learned from his father.

Griego shot and killed his parents and three younger siblings in their South Valley home in 2013. The hearing this week is to decide if Griego should be released or kept behind bars.

While questioning one of Griego’s older sisters, the defense asked if their father, Greg, had them living a “military style” life of control and if Greg ever had Nehemiah “watching over the property at night, with a rifle.”

Before lunch, the state rested its case. The rest of the day, the hearing was closed to the public because the defense had its medical expert on the stand.

Testimony is scheduled through Friday.

A decision on Griego’s status is expected later this month.

