NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – One inspection of a vehicle at the Antelope Wells border crossing led to the discovery of a variety of drugs this weekend. U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers intercepted nearly 100 pounds of heroin, cocaine, and methamphetamine.

A vehicle driven by a 31-year-old Mexican man was inspected by CBP officers and a further examination yielded the discovery of multiple mixed packages. They contained 84.65 pounds of methamphetamine, 2.55 pounds of cocaine, and 77 pounds of heroin.

The man was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation. The drugs and vehicle were seized by CBP.