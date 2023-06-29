NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Mariah Chapo, 26, has pled guilty to involuntary manslaughter. Prosecutors said Chapo was driving at a high rate of speed while drunk in February 2022. Chapo was with her eight-month-old son who was unsecured in the backseat.

They said she rolled her vehicle up a dirt embankment after failing to assess a turn. Her son was ejected from the vehicle and died on the scene. Prosecutors said her blood alcohol content was above the legal limit and first responders said they found an empty vodka bottle in the vehicle. Chapo faces up to eight years in prison when she is sentenced.